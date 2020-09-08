Cyber attack: K-Electric billing system shut down

KARACHI: The website of K-electric, a power distribution company in Karachi, could not be restored after a cyber attack on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, K-electric could not issue electricity bills to its consumers in various region as it billing system became non-functional after the attack.

A spokesperson for the K-electric said that they lodged a complaint with the FIA about the hacking incident. In a message, the hackers asked the K-Electric to contact them via dark web, he added.

Earlier on September 7, Karachi Electric’s (KE) internal and communication with banks had been suspended after a cyber attack on its Information Technology (IT) system.

As per details, cyber-attack over KE’s IT department had halted internal communication and links with banks, causing problems for the city’s sole electric supplier.

