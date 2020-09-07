KE’s IT department comes under cyber attack

KARACHI: Karachi Electric’s (KE) internal and communication with banks suspended after a cyber attack on its Information Technology (IT) system.

As per details, cyber-attack over KE’s IT department has halted internal communication and links with banks, causing problems for the city’s sole electric supplier.

The IT department of the Karachi Electric is working to restore the system, the spokesperson said.

Last month, security agencies had foiled multiple Indian cyber attacks aimed at hacking mobile and other equipment used by the government and defence officials of the country, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Indian spy agencies were behind a bid to launch multiple cyber attacks in Pakistan.

“We have improved our cybersecurity after the recent bid was foiled,” the army’s media wing had said adding that it came to notice of the security agencies after they carried out a thorough probe into the targets of the cyber attack.

It further said that all government institutions have also been directed to improve cybersecurity to avoid such attempts in future.

