Cyclone formation alert: Sindh fishermen advised to avoid deep sea

KARACHI: After Pakistan Meteorological Department alerted the possibility of tropical cyclone formation along Sindh’s coastline (East Arabian Sea), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has in a “Most Urgent” statement alarmed all the relevant deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures and to educate people of the coastal belt, ARY News reported.

According to the Met department, a storm, due to a low-pressure area expected to build up by May 14 (tomorrow) in the Southeast Arabian Sea, may be possible by May 16 and it would be a favorable condition for tropical cyclones as well.

Following the alert, the PDMA has advised the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and deputy commissioners of the areas overseeing coastal belts across Sindh so loss of any lives can be staved off.

“It is therefore requested to please take necessary precautionary measures,” said the MOST URGENT tagged press statement by PDMA. It advised all DCs and DDMA chairman.

While it said none of the Pakistani areas are under direct threat of any untoward event, it has advised the fishermen across Sindh to avoid going into the deep sea from tomorrow onwards.

Separately, keeping in view the Covid situation, all Karachi beaches including Hawksbay, Seaview, French Beach, Turtle Beach will remain closed for the public and picnickers during the Eid holidays amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to details, the SSP district Keamari Fida Hussian Janwari said police have established checkpoints on nine different locations leading to Karachi beaches, adding that 900 police officials will perform duties on beaches in two shifts.

