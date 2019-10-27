Cyclone Kyarr: Three-day fishing ban imposed in Karachi

KARACHI: The government has announced a three-day ban on all types of fishing in the Arabian sea due to Cyclonic ‘Kyarr’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the Fishermen Cooperative Society has asked the fishermen to stay away from deep waters for three days.

The notification also states that people who violate the ban will be fined.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclonic Storm “KYARR.”

The cyclone is expected to bring a wet spell for southern parts of Sindh and the Makran coastal belt in Balochistan.

The weather department has denied any threat to Pakistan’s coastal area from this system. However, fishermen are advised to remain alert and avoid going into the deep sea.

Cyclone Kyarr is expected to bring rainfall in lower Sindh region and the coastal belt of Makran, met office said.

According to the weather advisory, the lower Sindh and Makran are expected to receive rainfall from Oct 28-30 under the influence of the Cyclone Kyarr.

Tropical Cyclone Kyarr formed in the Arabian Sea, near the coast of western India on Friday.

