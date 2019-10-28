Cyclone Kyarr: Tidal waves hit coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta

KARACHI: The coastal belt of Karachi has been affected by the waves generated by Tropical Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea, which is expected to further intensify to category 5 with estimated wind speed of 255km/hr to 265km/hr.

According to ARY News, the storm waves have submerged the dykes at Ibrahim Hyderi and Rerhi Goth and the seawater has reportedly entered in Chashma Goth and Latt Basti in Karachi.

High tidal waves hitting coastal belt of Sindh under the influence of Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea. The seawater entered in six coastal villages in Thatta district near Garho town, according to reports.

Goth Mamoo Sholani, Muhammad Ali Sholani, Mehmood Jatt, Kando Kalmati, Ahmed Dublo and Goth Gul Hassan Kalmati have submerged after breach developed at an embankment near Garho under the pressure of the high tidal waves.

The dykes at Ghorabari, Keti Bandar and Mirpur Sakro also facing immense pressure of the tidal waves, reports said.

The Golf Club also submerged under the water of tidal waves as it made its way to residential areas in Keamari in Karachi.

Scores of fishermen’s settlements in Makran reportedly came under the water, while a road in Pasni and mud huts at Ormara submerged.

The cyclone has been at the distance of 670 kilometers from Karachi and moving towards northwest to Oman coast, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

“The impact of the cyclone could generate three to four meters high waves in deep sea,” the weather official said.

The western winds could affect the trajectory of the cyclone until Oct. 30. It will either weaken the intensity of the storm or divert it towards south, weather official further said. “It is expected to bring rainfall on Pakistan’s coastal belt if it will move towards south”, he added.

Another depression over Karnataka in India could develop into a cyclone on October 30, Sardar Sarfaraz said.

“The depression if developed into a cyclone it will be named Cyclone Maha,” Director PMD said.

The impact of Cyclone Kyarr will be experienced until November 02, weather official added.

