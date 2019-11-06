Cyclone Maha 557 KM away from Karachi, moving to Gujarat

KARACHI: Tropical Cyclone Maha in Arabian Sea tracked eastwards during last 12 hours, citing met department ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Cyclonic storm Maha was located at a distance of 557 kilometers southwest of Karachi this morning.

Cyclone Maha is likely to weaken further this evening and continue tracking eastward towards Indian Gujarat, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

There is no threat to Pakistan’s coastal area, however, the fishermen have been advised not to venture in deep sea till Thursday.

The India’s weather authorities today announced cyclone alert for the Gujarat coast as Cyclone Maha is expected to make landfall on the coast between Dwarka district and Diu on Thursday.

“The Very Severe Cyclonic storm Maha moved eastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 Kmph gusting to 90 Kmph around noon of November 7,” India’s weather office stated in its weather warning today.

Maha will bring heavy rain to Maharashtra and Gujarat states of India. After hitting Gujarat, it is expected to steadily lose its intensity, becoming a tropical depression by early Friday morning, Indian met officials earlier said.

Comments

comments