Cyclone Maha: Fishermen advised to avoid going into deep sea

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised fishermen to avoid going into deep sea from Monday (today) ahead of Arabian Sea Cyclone Maha, adding that currently, there is no threat to Pakistan’s coastal area.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Maha over the east-central Arabian Sea has tracked further northwestwards during last 12 hours and located at a distance of about 770 km south-southwest of Karachi, the met office said in its advisory.

The Arabian Sea cyclone has maximum sustained surface winds of 180-200 kmph.

Tropical Cyclone Maha is likely to track further west or northwestwards during next 24 hours and then re-curve in east-northeast direction towards Indian Gujarat, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to make landfall along Gujarat coast in India on the night of Nov 06, Indian weather officials said.

Pakistan’s coastal area is expected to experience gutsy winds and moderate showers under the influence of Cyclone Maha, Chief Meteorologist PMD Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted.

Cyclone Maha develops to category-1 cyclone, and is expected to cause water surges in the UAE’s east coast from Monday, according to the country’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will affect the UAE from Monday to Wednesday, the NCM said. The Oman sea was expected to have been rough. “Water surge may affect low land during the period of the high tide over the east coast from Monday to Wednesday,” the weather authority said.

An earlier Cyclonic Storm Kyarr dissipated in Arabian Sea without making landfall.

Comments

comments