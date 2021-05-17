KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) of Sindh has Monday released its ninth notification ahead of cyclone ‘Tauktae’ threats which have now mitigated as the system drifted off towards Indian Gujrat, ARY News reported.

The notification read Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed the “very severe cyclone storm ‘TAUKTAE’ has tracked Northward…” and is now at a distance of aout 580 km south of Thatta and 650 km south-southeast of Karachi.

None of the coastal areas in Pakistan are under threat, the notification relieves, but under its influence, very hot and dry weather is likely in Karachi and Hyderabad.

READ: Karachi bakes as temperature touches 43 degrees

It may be recalled that Karachiites experienced sizzling hot weather today as the temperature peaked 43 degrees Celsius under the influence of cyclonic storm Tauktae.

According to the Met department, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 43 degrees Celsius with 19 per cent humidity.

Gusty winds are sweeping across the metropolis, the weather department said, adding similar weather conditions are likely to prevail on Tuesday (tomorrow). Last night was May’s second hottest night, it pointed out. The Met Office said the cyclonic storm Tauktae is moving further north-northwestward and is at a distance of about 800 km south-southeast of Karachi. There are little or no chances of rain due to the system moving away from the city.

