Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ threats mitigate for Sindh but weather to remain inclement
KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) of Sindh has Monday released its ninth notification ahead of cyclone ‘Tauktae’ threats which have now mitigated as the system drifted off towards Indian Gujrat, ARY News reported.
The notification read Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed the “very severe cyclone storm ‘TAUKTAE’ has tracked Northward…” and is now at a distance of aout 580 km south of Thatta and 650 km south-southeast of Karachi.
None of the coastal areas in Pakistan are under threat, the notification relieves, but under its influence, very hot and dry weather is likely in Karachi and Hyderabad.
It may be recalled that Karachiites experienced sizzling hot weather today as the temperature peaked 43 degrees Celsius under the influence of cyclonic storm Tauktae.
According to the Met department, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 43 degrees Celsius with 19 per cent humidity.