KARACHI: Karachiites, brace yourself for sizzling hot weather today as the temperature is likely touch 43 degrees Celsius under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the maximum temperature recorded in the city this morning was 33 degrees Celsius with gusty winds sweeping across the metropolis.

Humidity was recorded at 30 per cent, the weather department said. It predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to soar to 43 degrees Celsius today due to suspension of sea breeze.

The Met Office said the cyclonic storm Tauktae is moving further north-northwestward and is at a distance of about 800 km south-southeast of Karachi. There are no chances of rain due to the system moving away from the city.

Tropical Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ in the Arabian Sea. The storm is expected to make landfall near Dwarka in Indian state of Gujarat near Porbandar around afternoon as a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday (May 18), according to a weather report.

Based on the existing meteorological conditions, dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts during 17-20 May.

The cyclone’s name ‘Tauktae’ pronounced as TauTe, given by Myanmar. It is a Burmese language word, meaning a lizard.

