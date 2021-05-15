Cyclone Tauktae: CAA issues alert for Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi from May 17 to 20 under the influence of the Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CAA has directed for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the tropical cyclone.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” reads the circular issued by the aviation authority.

The CAA has issued instructions for adding surplus weight with fixed-wing small aircraft and rotary wing (helicopters), Airport Manager Imran Khan said.

Additional Director CAA has issued a notification with regard to precautions during the rough weather.

Moreover, the CAA has also directed for fumigation at the airport to tackle worms during the thunderstorm and deployment of shooters to limit the bird movement in the area.

Read More: Emergency declared in Karachi, coastal belts as powerful Cyclone Tauktae approaches

The Sindh government today declared a cyclone emergency in various districts of the province lying on the coastal belt of the province in wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today at the CM House. The emergency was imposed in districts as a precaution so that any untoward situation can be avoided.

Comments

comments