Cyclone Tauktae: Video shows house collapsing into sea in India’s Kerala

In a scary incident that took place in India’s Kerala state amid Cyclone Tauktae, a double-storey residential building collapsed into the sea due to high tides in the Kasaragod district.

The Indian state Kerala is facing the disasters of Cyclone Tauktae where many houses and public properties were damaged and destruction following heavy winds and rains.

Not only in Kerala, but the cyclonic storm Tauktae in the sea also caused torrential rains and strong winds leading to destructions of hundreds of houses, uprooted trees and disrupted power supply for hours in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

The building collapse incident was caught on camera while some people were also seen in the video near to the house at the time of the incident.

According to Indian media reports, the Kerala state voiced red alerts on Saturday to five northern districts including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode following the prediction of heavy rainfall up to over 20 cm in a day.

In India, Cyclone Tauktae could be intensified in four other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra due to the deep depression over the Arabian Sea and it is expected to make a landfall between May 17 and 18.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the Indian state of Gujarat near Porbandar around the afternoon as a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday (May 18), according to a weather report.

The cyclone’s name ‘Tauktae’ pronounced as TauTe, given by Myanmar. It is a Burmese language word and it means a lizard.

