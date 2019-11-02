Cyclonic Storm Maha 940 KM away from Karachi: PMD

KARACHI: Severe Cyclonic Storm Maha has been at a distance of 940 kilometers from Karachi in the East-central Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Maha over the east-central Arabian Sea has moved north-northwestwards and was located at Latitude 15.4 North and Longitude 71.5 East with maximum sustained surface winds of 90-110 kmph, Pakistan Meteorological Department said. Maha is likely to track further northwestwards and intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) during next 24 hours, the met office said.

Currently there is no threat to Pakistan coastal area.

Maha to curve back Gujarat

According to an Indian weather official, Cyclone Maha will remain away from Gujarat coast of India for next few days but according to weather projections it will curve back to the Indian state.

The course of the cyclone will become clear in a few days whether it will landfall in Gujarat coast or not, official said.

Moreover, Cyclone Kyarr after losing its cyclonic force has dissipated in the Arabian Sea.

Around 20 villages of Keti Bandar, Joho, Kharo Chhan, Garho and Bohara along the coastal area of Thatta district suffered the sea intrusion due to sea water surge under the influence of Cyclone Kyarr.

Protective dykes at various coastal areas of the district came under immense pressure of the seawater, while a 30-feet wide breach developed at an embankment near Joho.

Two coastal village, Goth Umar Utradi and Lado Sondai have submerged, while the seawater moving towards Joho.

Karachi’s Rerhi Goth, Latt Basti and Chashma Goth as well as some other coastal areas of the spiraling city suffered from surging water of the Arabian Sea.

