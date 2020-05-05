40-member dacoit gang held during police action in Punjab  

JHANG: A 40-member dacoit gang was on Tuesday apprehended in Jhang area of the Punjab province, in a major action against criminal gangs in the area, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the district police officer (DPO) Jhang, the police arrested the gang members and recovered valuables worth Rs 8.5 million from their possession.

The items seized during the police action included three four-wheeler vehicles, 22 motorcycles and other items.

The authorities have shifted the accused to police station for further interrogation into their criminal activities.

On 15 February, a policeman embraced martyrdom while two dacoits were killed in exchange of fire in Kasur.

According to sources, the exchange of fire between police and dacoits took place at the Pirwala Road which lasted for three hours.

In the exchange of fire a police constable Faisal embraced martyrdom, while two dacoits were killed on the spot. The other accomplices of the dacoits fled away from the scene.

The police have started search operation for the arrest of other dacoits after cordoning off the area.

