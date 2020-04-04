Cop, dacoit killed in Sujawal police encounter

SUJAWAL: A cop was killed on Saturday when a police party came under fire in Sujawal district of the Sindh province as they raided a hideout to nab absconding inmates, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred in Shah Bandar, a coastal area of Sujawal, when police carried out a raid to arrest the two absconding inmates who escaped from a prison van three weeks back.

As soon as the law enforcement personnel raided the criminal hideout, they opened fire on the cops ensuing a firefight.

During the operation, a cop sustained bullet wounds and died. A dacoit was also killed in the encounter. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The authorities have summoned additional police contingent in the area to arrest the culprits.

On March 31, police forces have claimed to arrest 10 persons in Karachi who were allegedly involved in running an international kidnappers’ gang, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said the 10-member kidnappers’ gang was arrested from Karachi’s Clifton area who impersonate themselves as law enforcers and media persons while abducting citizens. Three among the detainees have been nabbed in government uniforms by the police officials.

Moreover, the raid team has also recovered a fake media vehicle from their possession. According to police, the gang members have travelled to Karachi from Lahore after kidnapping a couple, two children and their employees.

Police claimed that the detainees have also confessed for committing murder during the initial interrogation session.

