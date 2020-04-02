Policewoman caught on tape taking bribe faces action

KARACHI: A policewoman caught on tape taking a bribe while on duty in a Karachi locality has been put under suspension and served a show-cause notice to explain her position, ARY News reported.

The top police brass swung into action after ARY News aired footage showing the female police officer taking a bribe from a vendor. She has been suspended from her post and asked to report to the Saudabad police headquarters.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Korangi ordered an inquiry against the police officer to ascertain the truth. He also served show-cause notices to the station house office (SHO) and head muharar of Korangi over a lack of supervision.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Al-Falah Division Ali Raza will carry out a probe into the matter and furnish his report within seven days.

Earlier, on March 20, seven people dressed in Punjab police uniforms had burgled a house and escaped without a hitch.

The individuals had stolen jewellery from the house worth Rs3.5 million along with cash and motorcycles.

The residents have registered a complaint of the incident in their local police station and a formal case has been registered on the matter.

