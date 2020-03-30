Int’l gang involved in abductions arrested in Karachi, claim police

KARACHI: Police forces have claimed to arrest 10 persons in Karachi who were allegedly involved in running an international kidnappers’ gang, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said the 10-member kidnappers’ gang was arrested from Karachi’s Clifton area who impersonate themselves as law enforcers and media persons while abducting citizens. Three among the detainees have been nabbed in government uniforms by the police officials.

Moreover, the raid team has also recovered a fake media vehicle from their possession. According to police, the gang members have travelled to Karachi from Lahore after kidnapping a couple, two children and their employees.

Police claimed that the detainees have also confessed for committing murder during the initial interrogation session.

Earlier in January, the police had claimed to arrest a gang involved in the abduction of newborns from hospitals and maternity homes in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent Police West Fida Hussain had told the journalists that police, on a tip-off, conducted raid near a private hospital in Orangi Town and arrested a woman among two members of the gang.

He said that the suspects were trying to kidnap a newborn child from the hospital. The police officer said that the gang was involved in kidnapping and selling of newborn children.

The SSP maintained that the police have registered a case against the suspects and launched investigations.

