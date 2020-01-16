Newborn kidnapping gang busted in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang involved in the abduction of newborns from hospitals and maternity homes in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent Police West Fida Hussain told the journalists that police, on a tip-off, conducted raid near a private hospital in Orangi Town and arrested a woman among two members of the gang.

He said that the suspects were trying to kidnap a newborn child from the hospital. The police officer said that the gang was involved in kidnapping and selling of newborn children.

The SSP maintained that the police have registered a case against the suspects and launched investigations.

Read More: Women kidnaps newborn in a shopping bag from private hospital’s lobby

Last year on June 25, an alleged kidnapper had caught on camera, taking away newborn from the hospital’s maternity ward lobby in a shopping bag.

A veiled woman who could be seen clearly in the video had an infant in her arms before entering the hospital’s washroom who was nowhere to be seen as she had come out of it.

She had a shopping bag in her hand which she had not carry previously. According to reports, the family of the newborn had revealed the identity of the woman, revealing her name to be Ulfat.

