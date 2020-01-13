One cop martyred, dacoit killed in Karachi police encounter  

Karachi: One cop was martyred and a dacoit was killed as police intercepted street criminals in Baldia Town area of the city and exchanged fire with them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, a patrolling team of the police intercepted suspicious men in Baldia’s Ittehad Town and asked them to stop. The culprits, however, returned fire, forcing the law enforcing authority personnel to respond to it.

During the exchange, one cop sustained bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries while a dacoit was also killed at the spot.

They recovered a weapon from the alleged mugger and shifted his body to a hospital for performing medico-legal formalities and ascertaining his identity to trace other culprits.

In December 2019, a policeman sustained bullet injuries after the cops tried to intercept suspects in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Tanveer Alam said that the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, within the remits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The two-member motorcycle squad of police tried to intercept a suspected vehicle, he said adding that the suspects opened fire on them, injuring one cop.

The other policemen on the motorcycle, however, remained safe as the suspects flee away from the scene.

