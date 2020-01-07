Two cops martyred, mugger killed in Rawalpindi police encounter

RAWALPINDI: Two policemen and an alleged mugger were killed after police intercepted the criminals in Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the law enforcing authority personnel intercepted muggers near Saddar Metro Station in the city and during an exchange of fire, two policemen suffered bullet wounds. They later succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

They are identified as head constable Ali and Constable Saeed Ahmed.

The alleged criminal, who was shot dead during the police action was identified as Aftab, hailing from Kasur area of the Punjab province.

A member of the Dolphin Police force, whose identity was revealed as Hasan, and a passerby woman also sustained wounds from the dacoits’ fire.

The authorities had shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while the injured are also treated for their wounds.

In October 2019, a police officer was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Rawalpindi on Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said that Sub-Inspector Arshid, along with his family, was traveling in his car when unknown attackers opened fire on him in the jurisdiction of Police Station Civil Lines.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the official to the hospitals where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The spokesperson said that the cop was deployed at Saddar Baroni Station.

