Dacoit killed in alleged police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: A dacoit was killed in an alleged encounter with police Karachi’s area of Sachal Goth on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, three dacoits were looting in the area and upon seeing the police party, they opened fire upon. In the exchange of fire one of the dacoit identified as Hameed Bhatti was killed, while two of his accomplices managed to flee away from the scene.

Police recovered a snatched motorcycle from the crime scene. Further investigations into the matter was underway.

In December 2019, a policeman sustained bullet injuries after the cops tried to intercept suspects in Karachi.

Read more: Two cops martyred, mugger killed in Rawalpindi police encounter

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Tanveer Alam had said that the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, within the remits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The two-member motorcycle squad of police tried to intercept a suspected vehicle, he said adding that the suspects opened fire on them, injuring one cop.

The other policemen on the motorcycle, however, remained safe as the suspects flee away from the scene.

