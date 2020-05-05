Dacoits’ gang involved in over 100 cases busted

KARACHI: The special investigation unit (SIU) of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a five-member gang of dacoits in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, the dacoits’ gang was involved in over 100 cases of robberies, street crime, bank robberies and other crimes.

He maintained that the gang would mainly target those who were withdrawing cash from ATM machines or banks.

The police officer said that they carried out successful operations against the dacoits in North Karachi and Nagan Chowrangi, after rece­iving information about their presence.

The police also recovered weapons, cash, valuables and motorcycles from their possession.

Last year on November 9, police had claimed to have busted on Monday a five-member dacoit gang involved in looting people coming out of banks after withdrawing money and arrested all its members. Talking to journalists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) central had said that the arrested suspects, during the initial interrogation, confessed to committing over 50 robberies.

The suspects had been identified as Noor Muhammad, Usman, Saddam, Mewa Khan and Shabbir Ahmed, the police officer had said and added that two stolen motorcycles, arms, ammunition, nine mobile phones, cash and snatched valuables had been recovered from their possession.

