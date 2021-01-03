Four dacoits killed in separate encounters in Karachi

KARACHI: The police here on Sunday gunned down four alleged dacoits in three encounters in different parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a police team reached the scene of a robbery and following an exchange of fire, two bandits were killed near Sachal Goth area of Karachi. Their accomplice also suffered bullet wounds but managed to escape from the scene.

In the second shootout, the police gunned down a dacoit near Saleem Center in North Karachi while his accomplice fled in a wounded condition. Police said that they were conduction raids to arrest the suspect.

In SITE area, a police official was injured during an exchange of fire with bandits near Habib Bank Chowrangi. However, a mugger was killed in the encounter and his accomplice managed to flee.

The injured police official was shifted to the hospital for treatment where his condition was said to be out of danger.

Last year on December 5, Two dacoits had been shot dead in an alleged police encounter in Sukkur.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Samoo, the encounter had taken place in Bagirji, Kacha area of Sukkur. The dacoits after seeing the patrolling police had opened fire over them and in retaliatory fire, both were shot dead.

