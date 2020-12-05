Two dacoits killed in Sukkur police encounter

SUKKUR: Two dacoits were shot dead in an alleged police encounter in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Samoo, the encounter took place in Bagirji, Kacha area of Sukkur. The dacoits after seeing the patrolling police opened fire over them and in retaliatory fire, both were shot dead.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital and the identification process is currently underway, Samoo said.

On November 26, three notorious members of a dacoits’ gang were killed in an encounter in the Kacha area of Kandhkot.

According to police, the gun battle took place in Kandhkot, where three notorious dacoits with head money of Rs0.5 on two of them were shot dead. The dacoits were identified as Shamsho Jagirani, Ayaz Jagirani and Ali Bux Jagirani.

Rocket launchers, anti-aircraft guns, G3 rifles were recovered from the possession of the killed dacoits.

The killed dacoits were members of the Jiyend Jagirani group. SSP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh said that Ayaz Jigrani was wanted to police in 41 cases, Ali Bux in 36 cases and Shamshu was wanted in 31 cases of heinous crimes.

