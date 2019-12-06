Robbery bid foiled, two arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Police on Friday arrested two robbers in Faisalabad after shopkeepers intercepted them while chasing a businessman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the two snatchers were chasing a trader in MamuKanjan area in Faisalabad to deprive him of his belongings, when the shopkeepers intercepted them.

During an attempt to capture the culprits, one of them ran away to the nearby area while the other one was caught red-handed.

The Mureed wala police authorities were called at the site that followed the lead to the other criminal and arrested him from the nearby fields.

They were identified as Rizwan, hailing from Pir Mahal area in Toba Tek Singh District, and Umar Usman, who lives in Kabirwala, a town of Khanewal District.

The authorities recovered weapons and a motorcycle from the arrested criminals’ possession.

They were later shifted to the police station for further investigations.

