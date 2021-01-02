KARACHI: Police claimed Saturday encounter of alleged notorious drug-peddler a major breakthrough in their bid to curb drug mafia in the city, ARY News reported.

One of the most wanted drug peddlers Dadan Abro has been executed in a police encounter earlier past week, claimed Karachi police.

According to the police, Abro who was killed in the last week of December near Faqeera Goth of SITE Area, while eight of his alleged accomplices detained, was wanted in at least 30 cases he was booked in across many police jurisdictions.

The police said Abro was booked in 30 cases ranging from charges of murder, attempt to murder, ambushing police, and extortion, among others.

On the night of Dec 28, police raided his hideout upon an information after two suspects fled police range and into the wild bushes following which the police set fire to the bushes in search of the suspects.

Later, the police said they found the dead body of Dadan Abro and his machine gun.

Following the chase, the police claimed to have invaded various drug dens and recovered two Kalashnikovs, eight pistols, round, while 120 kilos of hashish.

They also recovered eight motorcycles.

