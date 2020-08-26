Dadu receives 310mm rainfall in past 24 hours

DADU: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday said that record 310mm rainfall has been recorded in Dadu during last 24 hours.

The rain has badly damaged infrastructure in the district likewise in other districts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Nawabshah and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Low-lying areas of Dadu are flooded with rainwater, causing problems for the residents. More than three hundred villages have been affected due to heavy downpour, while many others have collapsed.

The water level is continuously rising in the streams and nullahs of Kaacho, located in Johi taluka.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army is carrying out relief and rescue operations in various parts of Karachi affected by heavy rains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, earlier in the day.

It said the army’s engineers along with heavy machinery and specialised equipment have been deployed to stop the outflow of water from the Malir River by repairing cracks that emerged in its walls, inundating Qaidabad and nearby neighbourhoods.

The river’s water level has begun receding with water flowing back into it from the residential areas.

