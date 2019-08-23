Web Analytics
Dailymail’s David Rose debunks Shehbaz Sharif’s claim of ‘no response to lawsuit’

Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N, David Rose, Dailymail

LONDON: British journalist, David Rose of the Dailymail debunked a series of tweet directed towards him and the news publishers by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today, ARY News reported on Friday.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, taking to the social networking website Twitter, claimed that the British news publisher and the journalist associated with them, i.e David Rose had failed to respond to his legal notice sent prior citing defamation and libel.

The politician wrote on the micro-blogging website: “DailyMail stated last month that they would respond to our legal notice on or before 22Aug & journalist David Rose tweeted on 17Aug that it would b “shortly”. My lawyers, however, still have not received a substantive response from DailyMail in defence of their claims against me.”

Rose in his answer to the queries put forth rejected the claim emphatically, stating that a response had been dispatched to Sharif’s lawyers multiple days ago.

The journalist taunted the Pakistani politician saying, “It seems that your lawyers forgot to bring you up to speed with the response.”

David Rose reiterated his stance on the news article filed by him accusing Shehbaz Sharif of corruption and said that he stands by his story and his publishers stand by him.

