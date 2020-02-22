Web Analytics
President Arif Alvi to confer Pakistan’s honorary citizenship on Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy

LAHORE: West Indies star cricketer Darren Sammy will be awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian award and honorary citizenship on March 23, announced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Saturday.

According to PCB, President Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

Sammy is the cherished West Indian cricketer and a regular PSL player who has been actively showing up at all the seasons of the Pakistan Super League for the last five years.

He was the first overseas player to reach Pakistan for the ongoing fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

