LAHORE: West Indies star cricketer Darren Sammy will be awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian award and honorary citizenship on March 23, announced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Saturday.

According to PCB, President Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

President of Pakistan Dr @ArifAlvi will confer the highest civilian award and honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/mn9AiLknB0 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 22, 2020

Sammy is the cherished West Indian cricketer and a regular PSL player who has been actively showing up at all the seasons of the Pakistan Super League for the last five years.

He was the first overseas player to reach Pakistan for the ongoing fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

