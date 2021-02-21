Brother of slain PTI activist recalls Daska by-poll violence

SIALKOT: An eye-witness to the Daska by-poll firing incident and brother of a slain PTI activist on Sunday narrated the entire episode which claimed the lives of at least two people and injured many others during the polling process, ARY NEWS reported.

The brother of slain activist Majid said that PML-N’s Javed Butt and Hamza Butt opened fire on him and his brothers and later fled in their vehicles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“There is video evidence of Javed Butt opening fire on my brothers, which led to the death of one of my brothers and injury to another,” he said while flanked by top PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others during a presser.

Speaking alongside him, PTI leader Usman Dar, who oversaw the party’s election campaign in NA-75 Daska, said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah wanted the repeat the episode of the Model Town massacre in Daska and reached the constituency along with his armed men on the polling day to disrupt the election process.

“The people of Daska put forward a stiff resistance against the violent acts of the PML-N,” Usman Dar said while lauding the party activists for showing courage against hooliganism.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, federal ministers and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached Daska as the political temperature in NA-75 runs high after Friday’s by-polling in the constituency.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results were withheld on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan after fears of alteration shown by the polling staff.

Comments

comments