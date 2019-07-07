Jamshed Dasti shaves his head off in protest against inflation

MULTAN: In a protest against rising inflation in the country, Awami Raj Party chief Jamshed Dasti along with his activists shaved their heads off, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a video message, Dasti said that the prevailing economic situation and inflation badly affected the vulnerable segment of the society and added that he was recording his peaceful protest against price hike of various edible commodities by shaving his head.

Dasti urged the nation to join his ‘Ganja’ club in protest against the inflation in the country. On the occasion, he demanded of the prime minister and the government to take immediate measures to provide relief to the poor, farmers, laborers and the common man.

Earlier on July 5, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for rising inflation in the country.

The PPP leader addressing a press conference in Peshawar Press Club had said that economic policies of the incumbent government had made the life of masses more miserable.

“Pakistan going through difficult times, the economic situation of the country becoming worse day by day,” he had added.

