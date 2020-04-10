A 32-year-old girl died of a heart attack during her 63-year-old coronavirus victim mother’s funeral in the UK.

Laura Richards fell at a time when her mother’s coffin was being lowered into the ground at Atherstone Cemetery in Warwickshire. Mourners rushed to help the grieving daughter but to no avail.

Laura’s half-sister Sadie said the family has been devastated by both deaths. She told a British tabloid newspaper that she wasn’t even allowed to attend the funeral due to social distancing only allowing close family members.

She said: “They were lowering my mum into the ground and Laura suddenly said ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe”. She was clutching her chest.

Read More: PM Johnson out of intensive care as he continues COVID-19 recovery

“My daughter told her to sit down, and put a coat around her but she could barely speak or catch her breath.

“Even the vicar tried to help save her life. But there was nothing that could be done, she had a massive heart attack. To lose your sister at your mum’s funeral – it’s like a horror film. She was only 32.”

The grandmother and mother of four, Julie Murphy died in hospital on March 15 after contracting Covid-19 at Oldbury Grange in Warwickshire.

Read More: Britain fails to report any coronavirus recovery since past week

Mrs Murphy was fighting MS and dementia when she contracted the virus.

Comments

comments