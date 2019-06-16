Deadline for depositing Hajj dues extended by June 20

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Sunday announced to extend the last date for depositing Hajj dues of government Hajj scheme under second balloting till June 20, Radio Pakistan reported.



An official of the ministry said that the date has been extended to facilitate 7,309 successful pilgrims of the second balloting.

He further said that the successful applicants must deposit their dues, passports and other documents in their respective banks by Thursday.

Read More: Second Hajj balloting: Successful pilgrims to deposit dues by June 14

Earlier on June 7,Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had asked the successful intending Hajj pilgrims of government hajj scheme under second balloting to deposit their dues in their respective banks by June 14.

Those who failed to deposit their dues by due date could lose their berth for the Hajj travel, the ministry had said.

More than 7,300 intending pilgrims had succeeded in getting chance to perform Hajj in the second balloting under the government hajj scheme.

