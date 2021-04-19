Deadlock persists as second round of talks between govt, banned TLP concludes

LAHORE: The deadlock between the government and banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is continuing as the second round of talks concluded, ARY News reported.

According to sources, no major breakthrough was made during the second round of talks between the negotiation teams of the government and the banned TLP.

At least 12 policemen and a Rangers personnel taken hostage by the activists of banned TLP have been released so far, the sources said adding that their weapons have also been handed over to the authorities. However, the banned TLP had refused to release a petrol tanker which they had taken into custody during protests.

Proscribed TLP still stuck to its demands, the sources said, adding that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri will attend the third round of talks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the third round of talks between the banned TLP and the government team is being held at 10-o-clock tonight.

In a statement, he said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri will also participate in the third round.

He said in the second round of talks, the Punjab governor and law minister had represented the government side.

Earlier today, a large number of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) had gathered outside Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi.

The charged workers had kept chanting slogans against the interior minister and government. On getting information, heavy contingents of the Rangers and police had reached the minister’s residence and took steps to deter any untoward incident.

After successful talks with officials of the law enforcement agencies, the protesters had dispersed peacefully.

