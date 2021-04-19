Workers of outlawed TLP besiege Interior Minister’s Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI: A large number of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) gathered outside Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The charged workers kept chanting slogans against the interior minister and government.

On getting information, heavy contingents of the Rangers and police reached the minister’s residence and took steps to deter any untoward incident.

After successful talks with officials of the law enforcement agencies, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the second round of talks with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan will begin shortly.

Speaking to the media after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation, Sheikh Rasheed said that the matters are going in a positive direction during talks with the proscribed TLP.

