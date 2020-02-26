Death toll jumps to 18 in anti-CAA protests in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: The death toll in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) on Wednesday jumped to 18 and more than 190 people have been injured.

According to the Indian media, scores of people have been moved to various medical facilities in critical condition. Amid clashes in the New Delhi, students of Jamia Milia and Nehru University staged protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejrewal’s house.

Taking notice of the critical situation of the Indian capital, the New Delhi’s High Court has directed the police to ensure protection of the masses.

Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in five areas of Delhi, where Muslims are in majority.

Accusations run amuck that Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are undermining India’s secular traditions.

Monday’s clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December.

The latest round of violence came as Trump began his first visit to India as U.S. president, addressing a rally in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

