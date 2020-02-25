Web Analytics
President Alvi denounces Modi’s ‘RSS, BJP fascists’ vandalising mosque

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi in a series of tweets on Tuesday regretted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s RSS and BJP Hindutva fascists are on a rampage against minorities, especially against Muslims, destroying their mosques, killing innocent people and burning their homes.

“India is surely moving towards a genocide,” he said, retweeting a video showing some people vandalising a mosque in New Delhi.

He questioned how long can the international community “ignore this serious degradation of India.”

“Another update of the disgraceful act. Vandalising a mosque! It seems to be a reminder to Muslims of the Babri Masjid episode,” he further said, urging that the secular forces within India should rise against such “barbaric action”.

