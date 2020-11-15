Death toll in Kohlu cylinder blast reaches seven

KOHLU: The death toll in the Kohlu cylinder blast has reached seven as another injured child succumbed to injuries, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing hospital sources.

Around 32 children were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Kohlu, few days earlier, during a marriage ceremony.

The cylinder exploded in the Bohri area of Kohlu. The injured are under treatment at the Burns Centre, where the condition of two children is said to be critical.

Earlier on January 8, a cylinder blast occurring was reported in Quetta, resulting in injuries and damage to infrastructure.

Four people were reportedly suffered serious to medium degree burns and were rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

Read more: Another injured of Jaranwala gas cylinder explosion dies

The cylinder blast took place in a residential area, it was speculated that the cylinder was kept in the house for means of cooking.

Comments

comments