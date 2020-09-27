Death toll in Karachi passenger van fire jumps to 15

KARACHI: The death toll in passenger van fire at the M9 motorway has jumped to 15 after another victim of the horrific road crash succumbed to his wounds, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing rescue authorities.

The ill-fated passenger van, carrying 22 passengers, was coming to Karachi from Hyderabad when it overturned near the cerement factory at the motorway and caught the fire.

According to the rescue sources, the DNA samples of the bodies have been collected to identify the victims as the bodies have burnt completely.

The bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue from Abbasi Shaheed hospital and will be handed over to the heirs after identification, said the authorities.

Read more: Five die, 10 suffer burns in Kashmore passenger van fire

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over the deaths of innocent people in the motorway van accident and has directed the authorities to provide better medical facilities to the injured.

He has also summoned a report from Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and directed Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.

Comments

comments