Death toll soars to seven in New Karachi traffic accident

KARACHI: The death toll in New Karachi traffic accident on Saturday jumped to seven after another boy succumbed to his burn injuries, ARY News reported, citing hospital sources.

The accident had occurred when a pickup van in which they were travelling caught fire after a collision with a rickshaw at North Karachi on Friday night.

Four injured of the incident are under treatment at the Civil Hospital and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

According to family sources, all people were going to attend a wedding ceremony.

Police and the rescue teams had reached the scene immediately after being notified about the incident and managed to control the fire.

In another incident on Friday, a fire erupted in the car which was being driven by its owner on the road in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to police, a fire broke out in the car due to a short circuit. The incident had also caused disruption to traffic flow at the main Gulistan-e-Johar road.

The rescue personnel and fire brigades had extinguished the fire.

