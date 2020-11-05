Decision on winter vacations in schools today  

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the government is likely to take a final decision about the winter vacations in the educational institutes today, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the inter-provincial education ministers’ virtual meeting will be held under the chair of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood today.

Matters pertaining to the current coronavirus situation in the country, preventive measures, closure of schools, winter vacations and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

Read More: Winter holidays likely to start from second week of Nov in Punjab schools

Earlier on November 3, the Punjab government had decided to give winters vacations in all schools of the province from the second week of the ongoing month due to smog and rising Covid-19 cases.

As per details, a meeting had been held in Lahore to review the situation after the spike in coronavirus cases and decide about the closure of schools and winter vacations.

The federal government had recommended provinces to give winter vacations in the month of November instead of December.

Sources had said the final decision regarding the closure of educational institutions and winter vacations will be taken by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the next two or three days.

Comments

comments