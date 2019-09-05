Defence Day: PM Imran Khan to visit AJK today

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to show solidarity with people of Kashmir on ‘Defence Day’, which will also be observed as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to visit Muzaffarabad today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of advisors, chaired by PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The sources further said the prime minister will meet with the heirs of martyrs to express solidarity and also address a ceremony in Muzaffarabad.

Read More: Govt decides to observe ‘Defence Day’ as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ as well

The government has decided to commemorate September 6 as “Defence Day” as well as “Kashmir Solidarity Day to observe solidarity with Kashmiris.”

The main function of Defence Day will be held at General Headquarters today. DG ISPR has urged the people to visit the families of servicemen who laid down their lives for the country’s defence on Defence Day to be marked on Sept 6 (tomorrow).

peaking in an interview to a private news channel, the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said great nations invariably remember their martyrs.

He said patriotism is indispensable for the country’s defence and the nation has given great sacrifices in war on terror.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the offices throughout the country will be closed by 3pm to mark the day and show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Comments

comments