‘Delay in development projects will not be tolerated’: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that delay in development projects will not be tolerated at any cost, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on ‘Public Sector Development Program’, PM Imran said that economic development will ensure better opportunities for the youth in the country.

He directed, “Focus should be on those ministries which are executing development projects as this would facilitate job creation and counter unemployment.”

The prime minister stressed the need for ensuring timely utilization of funds allocated by the federal government under PSDP. He instructed the planning commission to come up with a monthly performance review report so as to determine the reasons behind the under-utilization of the funds allocated for the vital Public Sector Development programs.

The prime minister said, “Policies need to be well-thought-out and harmonized to yield desired results.” He stressed to enhance coordination among the ministries for early and effective completion of the projects.

The meeting was briefed that an amount of 701 billion rupees has been allocated under the PSDP during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 for development projects.

It was apprised that powers have been given to the principal accounting officers for the release of funds for projects amounting less than 2 billion rupees to expedite progress on projects allocated to different ministries.

