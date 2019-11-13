PM Imran directs FBR to restore investors’ confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to restore investors’ confidence and take measures to end its fear among the business community, ARY News reported.

Addressing FBR officers, PM Imran said that the business community was ready to pay fix tax but reluctant to come under tax net. He noted that confidence of the business community in FBR to help broaden the tax net and strengthen the economy.

PM Imran said, “People will be eager to pay tax if they are assured that their money will be spent on public welfare instead of lavish life style of rulers.”

He maintained that the government will introduce reforms in FBR to improve tax collection system and widen the tax base. He also urged the officers to submit their proposals in this regard.

“We should consider paying tax a national duty,” he added.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said making money through legal means was not a crime and they should encourage the business community in this regard. He noted, “Country cannot move ahead without wealth creation and we have to promote businesses in Pakistan.

PM Imran vowed that his government was committed to provide business friendly environment to the entrepreneurs.

Earlier on September 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was giving utmost importance to reforms in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) so as to restore the confidence of business community in it.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran had said that the incumbent government was focusing on eradication of irregularities in the FBR.

On the occasion, he had directed the FBR teams to ensure record of all personal meetings while discharging their duties.

