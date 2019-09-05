Reforms in FBR govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was giving utmost importance to reforms in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) so as to restore the confidence of business community in it, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran said that the incumbent government was focusing on eradication of irregularities in the FBR.

The prime minister said that confidence of business community in FBR to help broadening tax net. On the occasion, he directed the FBR teams to ensure record of all personal meetings while discharging their duties.

Read More: Reforms in FBR to bring more people in tax net: Shabbar Zaidi

Earlier on July 20, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi had said that reforms were being made in the FBR under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a symposium in Islamabad, titled ‘Pakistan Economy and IMF Programme: Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), FBR chief had said that it was his responsibility to improve the tax base under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Hawala” and “Hundi” have inflicted a huge loss on the country’s economy. All measures are being taken to include more people in the tax net,” he had added.

