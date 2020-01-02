Democratic process should be followed while amending Army Act: Bilawal

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has met with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to seek support for the draft bill for amendments in Army Act in order to give a three-year extension to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa), citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to the delegation, Bilawal underscored the need to follow democratic process while making amendments to the Army Act.

The PPP chairman said that they wanted to positively engage with the democratic legislative process. He said that the more important the legislation the more important it is for us to follow the democratic process.

Read More: Govt contacts JUI-F, seeks support for COAS extension bill

Earlier in the day, the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had contacted the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) to seek support for the draft bill for amendment in Army Act for giving a provision to extend tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Sources had said that the government had contacted JUI-F to gain its confidence over the amendment in the Army Act. The sources had added that a delegation of PTI lawmakers will also contact Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

