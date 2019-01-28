Demolition of residential buildings not possible: Saeed Ghani  

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Monday said that demolition of residential buildings, where thousands of people were living, was not possible fro the provincial government.

Talking to journalists, Saeed Ghani said that no one could make the thousands people homeless and added that these people should not be punished for the wrongdoings of others.

The minister said that if the provincial government was forced to demolish the residential buildings, they would excuse from the court from complying with its orders in the greater interest of the masses.

However, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader clarified that the provincial government would raze all the illegal marriage halls in Karachi and added that the halls would be given final notice ahead of the demolition process.

He said that the notice of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had created unrest in Karachi and added that the provincial government had suspended the notice.

He said that the Sindh government would not take such steps which create human crises in the city and added that the government needed years to change the face of the city.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, on January 25,had said that he would prefer to resign rather than take down residential places in Karachi.

Talking to media, he had said it was not possible for them to raze residential houses in the megalopolis.

Refusing to act upon the order of the Supreme Court about taking down 500 residential buildings in the city, Saeed Ghani said he would resign if the properties owned through legal process were demolished.

