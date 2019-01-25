Will prefer to resign instead of demolishing residential buildings: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Friday said he would prefer to resign rather than take down residential places in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to media, he said it was not possible for them to raze residential houses in the megalopolis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Refusing to act upon the order of the Supreme Court about taking down 500 residential buildings in the city, Saeed Ghani said he would resign if the properties owned through legal process were demolished.

Hearing a case at Karachi Registry on Thursday, the apex court’s Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that at least 500 illegal buildings in Karachi must be taken down.

The provincial minister said the number of 500 houses was tentative and there would be more.

He said the department of master plan was with the city government between 2001 to 2011. He said thousands of buildings were illegally constructed during this time.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter also said it was not possible for him to displace hundreds of families.

“It is a matter of 500 buildings. It would be difficult for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to take any decision in this regard,” he said.

The plots have been pointed out in various areas of the city including Tariq road, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, PECHS Society, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road.

On the other hand, the minister for railways has said he would build the Karachi Circular Railway, come what may.

Talking to journalists, Saeed Ghani also said nobody was given permission in the province for illegal water connection.

“None of the members of the National Assembly or provincial assembly have been given permission for water connection,” Saeed Ghani said in a statement while dismissing allegations in this regard.

He said the Sindh government tried to justly distribute water.

Read More: 930 residential plots in Karachi being used for commercial purposes: SBCA

Comments

comments