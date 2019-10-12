Dengue cases on rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: As many as 65 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported during the last 24 hours in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of people infected with the dengue virus has reached 5125 in the province.

The DRU said 24 new cases of dengue fever were reported in Peshawar today, while 499 dengue patients are under treatment at various hospitals in Peshawar.

Sources said that the provincial government was taking preventive measures to control dengue and added that separate wards have been established in all government hospitals for dengue patients.

Moreover, three new dengue cases were also reported in Balochistan today (Sunday), taking the overall toll to 29064 across the province.

Earlier, on Oct 10, the health department of Punjab had confirmed that 204 new patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever were brought to different hospitals across the province during the last 24 hours.

The officials from the provincial health department detailed that the tally has touched 5650 for dengue patients this year including 140 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 24 in Lahore so far. The death toll rises to 10 during this year in the province.

