Dengue epidemic continues to wreak havoc in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue surveillance cell reported the tally of those infected with the mosquito borne dengue virus has surpassed 15500 victims in the province of Sindh on Monday.

The biggest city of the province, Karachi reported 97 fresh cases of dengue.

95% of the patients diagnosed with the dangerous virus belong to the metropolis where 14500 people have been diagnosed with the virus thus far.

Dengue surveillance has also revealed that 42 people have died due to the epidemic throughout the province.

The latest victims, a woman, resident of North Nazimabad and a three-month-old baby of Gulshan-e-Malir passed away in a private hospital of the metropolis due to dengue fever.

Yemen is is also reportedly grappling with an epidemic of dengue fever, adding to its woes of war and cholera, the Red Cross said on November 26.

While UN officials recently said the intensity of the war has eased, Yemen still faces a very dire humanitarian situation, said Robert Mardini, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’s delegation at the UN.

