Another woman dies of dengue fever in Karachi, toll mounts to 36

KARACHI: Dengue fever on Friday claimed another life in Karachi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 36, this year so far, ARY News reported.

As per details, a woman identified as Hajra was undergoing treatment at a private hospital of Karachi where he breathed his last, today.

Hospital sources said that the woman was suffering from high-grade fever when she moved to Karachi’s hospital and was diagnosed with dengue fever. She died during treatment.

Earlier on November 12, a three-year-old boy and 32-year-old Nadir had also succumbed to dengue fever in the metropolitan.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi on Monday where he had announced the establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens.

While inaugurating the campaign, Governor Ismail had announced that anti-dengue spray will be made across the metropolis while camps were being established to conduct free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He had said that companies were stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail had said that the citizens had been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease.

